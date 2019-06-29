The discrimination of different people fun funny pictures
Discrimination in action.
Our world is not fair, it’s full of all sorts of discrimination and inequality. However, reasoning about higher matters will leave to the philosophers. Our business is small, show in the illustrative examples of the most egregious and frankly terrifying examples of infringement of some people by others, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. “The low money to people not trusting!”
ATM for high.
2. “Plump go on foot!”
Only for skinny.
3. “I wonder why Parking spaces for girls is twice more than usual?”
Parking space for the girls.
4. “It seems like women here don’t appreciate…”
Saving men from the flu.
5. “I think the ATVs personal animosity towards women and children…”
Odd rules.
6. “Play, ladies!”
Fancy toy.
7. Such a subtle, subtle hint…
Racism in the toy Department.
8. “There are people you do not consider?”
Work for insects.
9. “Just the land of opportunity… for the Armenians…”
The labour market.
10. “Bank employees do not smoke!”
The struggle with addictions.
11. “It is, what they are?”
Discrimination in medicine.
12. “Know your place, man!”
The matriarchy.
13. “I hate the letter “e”!”
Moody ATM.
14. “What medicine, and a browser!”
Not the best browser.
15. Entertaining selection criteria applicants…
Requirements for candidates.
16. “So, cow, goat, horse and the dog come, and you, the hare, will have to wait outside!”
The face control.
17. “And bald, what else is special!?”
Privileged caste.
18. “Life is pain!”
Injustice.