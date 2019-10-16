The disease, which saves coffee
Caffeine can have a positive impact on the health of the systematic controlled use. Scientists from the United States of America, who have come to this conclusion, called of the disease, the prevention of which may be coffee.
A large study conducted by the Harvard University showed that moderate consumption of coffee beverage can significantly reduce the likelihood of developing certain diseases. The study involved one hundred and thirty thousand Americans.
It turned out, in particular, that coffee reduces the risk of developing heart failure by about eleven percent. We are talking about a limited four cups a day drinking it.
Another study showed that caffeine reduces the risk of developing some cancers. Coffee lovers, in particular, recorded a reduced risk of colorectal cancer. “Two cups of coffee a day lowers the chances of developing colon cancer by about twenty-five percent,” the authors of the study.
Scientists emphasize that too high doses of coffee can harm the body and to nullify all possible beneficial effects, so do not think coffee is a cure-all, and, consequently, to drink liters of it. So you just will acquire additional health problems.