The diseases in which it is impossible to wear lenses
August 1, 2019
According to the results of scientific research, doctors found that the contact lenses have contraindications. Doctors do not recommend wearing them to people with some serious diseases.
Is to abandon means of contact correction of vision during a cold or SARS, as they cause lacrimation. Also do not wear lenses in ophthalmologic diseases. The doctors noted that while the keratitis and blepharitis can occur inflammatory processes.
With the pill, it is recommended to abandon the lens because of intolerance to the mucosal tissues. Optical products should not be used for people suffering from tuberculosis, asthma, chronic bronchitis. From lenses it is better to reject the diagnoses of epilepsy and AIDS.
