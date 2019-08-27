The Disney Studio published a promo for the film “Cruela”
In the network appeared the first promo for the upcoming Disney film “Cruela” (Cruella) with Emma stone, who got injured at the concert, the Spice Girls, in the title role. The movie will be a prequel to the famous story: “101 Dalmatians” and will be released in 2021, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
The picture, which Emma stone first appeared in the form of Cruella de vil was posted on the official Disney Studios on Twitter.
Judging from the appearance of the villain, the film, which is currently filming in London, will be developed in the ‘ 70s. Emma leather jacket, chains, gloves, and dark make. It is also known that “Cruela” tells the story of a young Cruella, which is not going to kill Dalmatians for coats.
Note that the Director of the movie was Craig Gillespie, who directed the drama “Tonya against all” with Margot Robbie. The world premiere of “up as fashionably evil Cruella” with Emma stone is scheduled for may 28, 2021.
