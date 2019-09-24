The Disney Studio will record the “die hard”
In the new film the main role performed by a young actor.
Studio Disney, which is preparing a lot of remakes of famous films, after the acquisition, Fox decided to remake not only the classic fairy tales, but in movies of other genres. Just on stage – “die hard,” reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
According to rumors, they even have a contender for the role of John McClane. To restart the main character can perform Dylan O’brien (“the maze Runner”, “Wolf”).
Officially, the casting was not announced. The film will be a prequel, whose action presumably will happen before the start of the first film. The main character will be a young John McClane (Bruce Willis in the original franchise – ed).