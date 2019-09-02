The Disney Studio working on a sequel to the movie “Zeropolis”
The Disney Studio working on the second part of the movie “Zeropolis”. The main characters will once again voiced by Jennifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman.
The details of the plot of “Zeropolis 2”, and the name of the Director are not disclosed.
The first action of the cartoon was in the Zeropolis — modern city populated with different animals, from huge elephants to tiny mice. Zeropolis is divided into areas, which completely replicates the natural habitat of the different residents there are also an elite area of the Sahara and unwelcoming Thunderation. In this town there is a new police officer, a cheerful zaychiha Judy Hopps, which from the first days of work understands how difficult it is to be small and fluffy among the big and strong police. Judy grabs the first opportunity to prove themselves, despite the fact that her partner will be talkative sly Fox Nick Wilde. Together they have to solve a complicated case which will determine the fate of all the inhabitants of Zeropolis.
Premiere of “Zeropolis” Byron Howard, rich Moore and Jared Bush took place in February 2016. The cartoon has grossed over a billion dollars and received the award “Oscar” as the best animated feature work.