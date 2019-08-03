The dispersal of protesters in Moscow: Regarde detained the man protecting her (video)
During the crackdown on protesters in Moscow the police detained even the man who defended them and said that the police “are normal guys and are just doing their job”. This was written in Facebook Ukrainian journalist Anton Komarov.
“A certain Eugene Lavrentsov has now become a star. The Russians, who either worked, or works as a security guard, came to the rally in Moscow and fervently to convince others that the staff of Regardie “normal guys just doing their job”. Then… was arrested by members of Regardie”, — he wrote and published video of the moment of detention.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, August 3 in Moscow began the second stage of the rally “For free elections”. The police immediately began to arrest the participants. According to eyewitnesses, the police detained even bystanders. Among the first “tied” one of the leaders of the opposition Love Sable. Also, the police stopped and brutally beat a cyclist who was driving past the protesters.
The first phase of the protest on 27 July and also scored the unprecedented brutality of the security forces, a Moscow court sentenced to arrests more than 60 people. Including under arrest was Alexei Navalny. He was given 30 days. Did not save the opposition even the fact that he needed urgent medical help.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter