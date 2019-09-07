The diver recorded the video as a tiny octopus hiding in his mouth
September 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Diver shared an unexpected record of his meeting with the octopus. It is reported Vgcreate with reference to the Daily Mail.
Man Shane brown while sailing off the island of Hawaii unexpectedly met with a small octopus. The diver said that the first clam fingered his face, and then got into his mouth. It is known that Shane brown is not scared of an octopus, but on the contrary — started to record a video of what is happening. When the diver managed to record a small piece of video, the clam decided to get out.
The footage you can see that the meeting lasted only a few seconds. She is very pleased with the diver, so he decided to capture this beautiful moment. Once the clam is back — Shane brown smiled at her.