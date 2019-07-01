The divers photographed the unusual creature impressive

| July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments

Дайверы сфотографировали необычное существо внушительных

This “monster” is composed of many small United organisms.

Almost fifty miles from the mainland, divers noticed the huge creature with a length of ten meters, which compared with a plastic bag, stretching for tens of meters. The discovery was made by Andrew buttle and Steve Hathaway, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the news of the world.

As told to men, something stretched, then narrowed. It looked surreal. Men are unable to explain what was observed, so they got scientists.

Дайверы сфотографировали необычное существо внушительных

According to experts, in New Zealand waters, the divers were able to photograph colonies of marine organisms called Pirosmani or Agnelli. These creatures can form such a pipe, one body. It is noteworthy that pyroom practically impossible to find, known only to a few cases of contact with them.

These creatures are talyubittu, therefore, live only in tropical waters. In addition, the mandatory condition for the existence of the salinity at 35%.

Дайверы сфотографировали необычное существо внушительных

Pyrosoma feed on the plankton which is filtered by special authority. Education “package from the supermarket,” begins with a single zooid, creating copies of himself. Each time the animal grows in length. The maximum size depends on the colony and age.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.