The divorce is off? Court case Fame and Edgar Kaminskyj missing from the registry
The fans hope that the Glory and Edgar Kaminskie were able to reconcile.
In early June it became known that singer of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminskaya and her husband, plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky, decided to divorce. The hearing was scheduled for June 12, however, in court the couple appeared and they were represented by lawyers. In the result, it was decided to postpone the hearing on July 1, representatives of the actress was asked to give additional time to resolve the issue peacefully.
However, a court case that was postponed to 1 July and has not appeared in the registry of the Podilsky district court of Kyiv. It is possible that the couple deliberately concealed this information in order not to cause a new wave of public discussion. But fans hoped, they still managed to reconcile and they have decided not to divorce. Yourself Fame and Edgar from the official comments abstain.