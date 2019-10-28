The divorce of her face: Adele revealed impressive results weight loss
Now she cries less.
It’s been almost six months since then, Adele has split up with her husband Simon Konecki, and the singer arrives in high spirits. This week, the 31-year-old star attended a party on the occasion of the birthday of her friend, Drake, which demonstrated postroynevshaya figure.
For a festive evening Adele was dressed in a black dress of velvet cold shoulder from Etro, adding to the image of elegant accessories, open sandals and a high ponytail. In his Instagram account, the singer left a greeting for the rapper:
I used to cry but now sweat. Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I have ever met.
According to the newspaper People, Adele has hired a personal trainer and took Pilates to stay healthy for the sake of his 7-year-old son Angelo. Since then, the singer managed to lose about 6 kg.
Adele is resting and spending time with my son, considering it a priority. She likes training and the new regime of the day, what really pleases her friends
— shared source from the inner circle.
Some fans of the star have suggested that such dramatic changes including those caused by her new novel. We will remind, not so long ago, insiders said that Adele and rapper Skepta romantically involved. However, the star information of the tabloids, did not comment.