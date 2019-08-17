The Dnieper river under threat: environmentalists are sounding the alarm because of the disaster in Kiev (VIDEO)
The Dnieper river in Kiev is exposed to serious threat because it is polluted by chemicals, blossoms, overgrown with algae and rapidly shallower
This is with reference to the environmental reports TSN.
“It was blocked by dams, and he lost for. The river is not able to wash away what falls into it a cocktail of all of the periodic table. In Kiev two thousand sinks, the water of which, along with chemicals flows into the Dnieper. Phosphates are a fertilizer for algae. Blooms the Dnieper,” — said the head of the Association of fishermen of Ukraine Alexander Chistyakov.
For clarity, the activists and environmentalists staged a press conference about the problems of the Dnieper river in the shallows, right in the middle of the river. Such banks in the capital 56. The speakers were knee-deep in water.
Environmentalists predict that banks will have more. The shallows is a natural process of mixing the sand. If not for aquatic vegetation — it fixes them. The number of plants increases because of the pollution and therefore the water blooms. For example, near a monument to founders of Kiev too shallow. Along the shore are thickets of reeds, and three years ago this place was the river.
As noted, in the summer of 2016, journalists conducted an expedition along the Dnieper. 20 days journey, they witnessed uncontrolled waste discharges of enterprises in the river, saw the green and white foam, black water, red from iron and other discharges of the field of the oil film.