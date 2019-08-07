The doctor announced in the first aid kit necessary medications
The doctor Alexander Myasnikov reported in the first-aid kit necessary medications. The doctor noted that the Russians keep a lot of unnecessary medications, some of which if used improperly can be harmful.
In most cases in the first aid kit is activated charcoal, but antiseptics and dressings are not always. The house must be the drugs, individually prescribed by a doctor. As practice shows, 10% of all hospital admissions is due to the misuse of drugs. Myasnikov drew attention to the fever that it should be drunk with caution. To reduce temperature paracetamol, aspirin and anti-inflammatory, but you can’t take people over 60 and with heart disease.
From rhinitis the doctor advised me to use sea water. Don’t forget about the antispasmodics in the medicine Cabinet. Butchers recommend not to use medications from diarrhea due to side effects. The physician noted that the popular activated charcoal is not effective.