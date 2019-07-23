The doctor called 4 types of popular and dangerous drugs
The doctor Alexander Myasnikov popularly explained, why: can be dangerous drugs, which are almost all Russians.
Butchers told about popular, but at the same time very insidious and largely health-threatening drugs.
Antibiotics. In 90% cases, people taking antibiotics for nothing, said the doctor. Among the side effects which can give these drugs, including renal dysfunction, drug hepatotoxicity, venous thrombosis of the lower limbs, heart attacks and strokes. Alexander Miasnikov urged not to take antibiotics unless they are prescribed by the attending specialist. Remember that antibiotics do not help against viral infections, he said.
Aspirin. According to the doctor, from the use of aspirin as anticoagulant the whole civilized world has refused, since the effect of the drug in the short-term plan, and with an associated risk of mortality in 0.3% of cases (2-3 people out of thousands). Side effects that may occur while taking aspirin is kidney and liver failure, ulcers and bleeding of the stomach, respiratory paralysis and Reye’s syndrome.
Hypnotics. The doctor said that sleep AIDS in many cases is the choice of lazy people who don’t want to train and practice sleep hygiene. These drugs are popular, but in fact should be used only when a real and serious disease, said Myasnikov. He said that sleeping pills can depress kidney function, slow the pulse, frequency of the heartbeat, paralyzing the breathing, induce a coma in humans and even be fatal.
Medication for heartburn. Alexander Myasnikov said that heartburn is a disease that requires treatment from a professional doctor, and suffering from it he advises not to choose the pill yourself. In the list of dangerous consequences — headache, intestinal disorders, vitamin B12 deficiency, calcium deficiency and osteoporosis.