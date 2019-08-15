The doctor called five ways to keep joints healthy
Dr. Alexander Myasnikov talked about the five ways to keep joints healthy. Specialist has dispelled popular myths about the effects on the body some of the dishes and salt.
Many people have deterioration of health associated with the aging process. Of the disease develop over many years, said the doctor. He dispelled the myth that the jelly and the jelly is extremely useful to the joints. Meals allegedly provide them with collagen and other nutrients. Eating thus, says butcher, you need to move a lot, otherwise, a sedentary lifestyle has a negative impact on health. Introduction in a diet of fatty food leads not only to excess weight. Possible acute arthritis due to excessive pressure on the joints. The negative effects of salt are somewhat exaggerated, said the butchers, since the defeat of the crease caused by chlamydia, hepatitis and psoriasis. If you experience steady pain should be to turn to doctors.
The doctor gave recommendations to help keep the joints healthy. Should avoid excessive weight and perform some exercising. Doing exercise, you need to properly distribute the load on the body. In addition, the folds suffer from repetitive movements. For this reason the doctor believes running is useful, instead, need intensive walk.