The doctor called products, which often cause poisoning and told how to avoid it
Most often poisoning, including serious infections happen after eating meat, fish, eggs and dishes with sauces.
Spanish nutritionist Maria Merino said one of the local Newspapers which foods most often cause poisoning and what to do to reduce the risk. Many people experience unpleasant symptoms after use of meat, fish, eggs and dishes that contain them.
The most dangerous product is eggs. They must be stored in the refrigerator and to adhere strictly to the expiration date. Before cooking the eggs do not wash – because of this, bacteria can get inside the egg.
Dishes, mayonnaise and other sauces, and eggs cannot be stored at room temperature longer than two hours. If after the feast, left the salad, do not put it in the fridge – it is better to throw it away. To avoid this, you can put on the table a small portion and the rest immediately after cooking, refrigerate. There they can be stored for 12 hours.
In second place was the fish and seafood. You need to buy them from reputable places where you can be sure that the products are safe and stored according to requirements. If you are going to cook dishes that use raw seafood or fish, you have to treat them as carefully. For security, you can freeze the fish and hold it in the freezer for three days – such a test can not stand the vast majority of bacteria.
In third was meat. Especially dangerous are chicken – these birds are Salmonella and staphylococci. Therefore, chicken meat need to be alert – it must necessarily be subjected to heat treatment and to bring to full readiness. “Chicken blood” can result in severe infection.