The doctor called simple rules for a healthy liver
The activity of life, eating healthy foods, control of alcohol, and also personal hygiene will help a person to preserve a well-functioning liver. About these simple rules told the surgeon-hepatologist, Yuri Kovalenko.
In an interview with reporters the doctor said that there has recently been a growth in the number of patients with primary liver cancer and fatty degeneration of the liver. Speaking about the latest disease, Kovalenko stressed that it is a disease directly related to what kind of lifestyle leads people.
“If the person moves little hit and miss eats mainly high-calorie food, not watching weight, suffers and his liver,” explained the doctor.
At the same time, said Kovalenko, the main measures to avoid serious liver problems, boil down to fairly simple rules. To keep body healthy, you should limit the use of alcohol, daily eat nuts, fruits and vegetables, physical activity. It is also important to observe good personal hygiene and to prevent to undergo regular medical examinations.
In addition to immobility, overeating, overweight and alcohol abuse, disease and destruction of the liver can lead to the following factors: viral infection, infection with helminths (via food or contact with animals), as well as the defeat drugs, she added.
Separately, the doctor highlighted the problem of transmission of viral hepatitis b and C – it increases the number of patients with dangerous pathologies of the liver.
“The greatest risk of infection with the virus occurs during injection of drugs, in tattooing, blood transfusions, organ transplants, the treatments. It is also possible sexual transmission,” he listed the doctor.