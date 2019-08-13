The doctor called symptoms indicating a tendency to a heart attack in the summer
Doctor Sergey Agapkin told what symptoms may indicate that the person has a tendency to develop summer of a heart attack.
Myocardial infarction often occur in medical practice in the summer. Even in a healthy person summer a heart can suffer from a lack of oxygen in the air and can appear shortness of breath. If the cardiovascular system is weakened chronic disorders, the probability of suffering from a heart attack increases significantly.
Doctor, one of the leading TV program “About the main thing” Sergey Agapkin told about the symptoms which indicate this tendency to heart attack.
In particular, the doctor says, if a person is difficult to climb up the ladder, he risks being the victim of a possible summer attack.
“If on the 1-2 floors you had to stop and catch my breath, so the heart experiences a heavy load, and you are at risk of myocardial infarction,” — said the expert.
Also, according to Agapkina, the risk of people with back pain – for example, they from time to time feel the pain between the shoulder blades. If there and intermittent numbness of the left or right hand, most likely, there are problems with the heart.
Another characteristic symptom is the deterioration of health in any exercise.
“People who are from any load in warm weather, feels weakness, dizziness, chest pain, risk to “earn” a heart attack,” warned the doctor.
When the above-described symptoms, the physician emphasizes, it is necessary to refer to specialists for tests.
The most dangerous symptom Agapkin called chest pain crushing burning nature, which may be in the jaw, arm or shoulder and is accompanied by the fear of death. This pattern is often seen in people before they have a heart attack. Usually, the symptoms associated with serious cardiac disorders.