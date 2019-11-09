The doctor called symptoms that need urgent colonoscopy
Diarrhea and constipation after the age of 40 years – symptoms that you must sign up for an urgent colonoscopy, the procedure for examination of the colon condition. So says the doctor-gastroenterologist Sergey vyalov.
The doctor explained that in the intestine is able to occur the violations that can stop pain signals. To detect such only allows colonoscopy.
“Ulcer of the stomach usually gives obvious symptoms: unbearable pain and cramps, especially before eating. But even extensive ulcers in the intestine can practically nothing to worry,” said the gastroenterologist.
Vyalov said, under what symptoms the person should be sure to check the condition of the colon. So, need to be examined with constant diarrhea and constipation, especially if they occur at age over 40. The doctor stated that diarrhea is a symptom of the 150 diseases, among which are deadly.
It is especially important to get treatment if constipation alternate with diarrhea, she added.
Also the reason for urgent colonoscopy are symptoms such as bleeding or mucus from the anus and prolonged decline in the level of hemoglobin in the blood, and in addition, any unexplained weight loss, increased weakness and fatigue, occurring on the background of digestive disorders and chair.