The doctor called the best product the quality of sleep

Lack of sleep is a big problem, which leads to the failure of hormonal and nervous system. And they, in turn, lead to the development of chronic diseases. Enough sleep not only the workaholics and students, and even infants. To adjust the sleep you need to eat foods that contain amino acids that contribute to the development of melatonin — the sleep hormone. The doctor tells how food controls our sleep.
“An important acid which promotes the synthesis of melatonin is tryptophan. The largest number is found in nuts — 500 mg per 100 grams of product. Also its a lot of fish and seafood is about 200-300 mg., About the same found in dairy products. That’s why we often love to drink kefir or milk at night.” said the doctor from St. Petersburg.
In addition, the tryptophan activates not only melatonin production but also serotonin — “happiness hormone”.
The problem of lack of sleep
“It is believed that sleep problems are characteristic only for adults, this is a big misconception — enough sleep, even babies. Normal sleep duration of the child before the year is 18 hours. With one to two years — 13 hours. Last but not least sleep depends on the quality of milk, i.e. the mother must also eat foods with tryptophan. However, about one-third of children 1-St year of life experience a sleep deficit. In the future it threatens with problems in mental development and behavior.”
Tryptophan is used as a building block in protein biosynthesis, and like all amino acids. Many animals (including humans) cannot synthesize tryptophan, they must obtain it through food, making tryptophan an essential amino acid. Tryptophan is one of the less common amino acids found in proteins, but it plays an important structural or functional role.