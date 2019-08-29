The doctor called the cause of constipation
British physician Andrew Thornber told the newspaper Express that the lack of potassium in the body is a major cause of constipation.
From the amount of potassium in the human body directly depends on how safely will operate his colon, the doctor claims. Failures in bowel easy to spot — start problems with defecation. Andrew Thornber States: regular constipation arising from deficiency of potassium, may be harbingers of heart disease.
“Potassium is a key ingredient to in the body safely proceeded a number of processes. In particular, they supported the right job not only intestinal, but also heart, kidney, muscles and nerves,” explained the doctor.
Thornber recommends not to ignore the phenomenon of constipation, because their presence suggests that there is a gradual deterioration in the work of other organs of the body.
“If the constipation is long ignored, it can lead to the development of cardiovascular pathologies, that can be deadly,” — said the expert.
Also, according to the doctor, signs of lack of potassium in the body can be the following phenomena: According to British doctors, every day should eat at least 3.5 milligrams of potassium. This should be included in the diet potatoes, dried apricots, raisins, beans, greens, bananas, milk.