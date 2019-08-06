The doctor called the disease in which it is impossible to bathe
August 6, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Human disease in which you cannot swim called the psychiatrist, the psychiatrist Vitaliy Kholdin.
According to him, first and foremost, swimming in reservoirs is impossible for people with diseases of respiratory organs, cardiovascular and nervous systems.
It is also not advisable to bathe people with epilepsy, diabetes and various infections.
He noted that it is dangerous to bathe people consume alcohol.
“In this state, there is a loss of control over actions, and also lose coordination of movements,” said the doctor.
Loading...