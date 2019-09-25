The doctor called the first symptoms of brain cancer
The candidate of medical Sciences, neurosurgeon Alexei Kashcheev told about the symptoms of brain cancer, which people often ignore. It is a chronic headache, progressive blindness and paralysis.
The most aggressive form of brain cancer is glioblastoma. This is an extremely aggressive tumor that responds poorly to treatment. Patients are faced with dizziness, weakness, fatigability, decreased hearing and vision, and impaired motor activity. Sometimes a person starts to behave inappropriately.
The symptoms depend on the region of the brain, which is education. According to the physician, surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy provide a control of tumor growth, but do not solve the problem. Fully this disease can not be cured.
Leading factor is genetic mutation, the doctor stated.
The reasons for the development of this kind of tumors, like other malignant diseases, is still unknown.
According to scientists, when the genetic program in the body fails, the cells begin to divide. So formed a malignant tumor. While cancer can affect any system of the body.
Everyone should monitor their health: to be surveyed on a regular basis to do a gastroscopy. After forty women need mammograms, men need to visit a urologist.
Note that all the above symptoms can be a symptom of other diseases, much less dangerous. In any case, you need to go to the doctor and get tested.