The doctor called the harbingers of sudden cardiac arrest
The doctor Alexander Myasnikov, a participant of TV program “About the main thing”, told about the three harbingers of sudden cardiac arrest. It rarely happens “out of the blue,” said the medic.
The main symptoms that need immediate attention, are long-lasting chest pain, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, feeling short of breath, fainting (it happens an hour before the attack).
Butchers said that to provoke sudden death from cardiac arrest can Smoking, alcohol abuse, sedentary lifestyle, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Also at risk are people suffering from high blood pressure.
— It happens that the person with the arrhythmia and the drug is affected badly. Therefore, therapy must be justified and measured, explained the doctor.
In 70% of cases of death from sudden cardiac arrest happens when a coronary heart disease, thromboembolism and stroke.
— The heart should be protected, to train and not to disappoint, ‘ said butcher.