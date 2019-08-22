The doctor called the products that you want to use for constipation
Dr. Andrew Thornber from the UK warns that constipation may indicate that the body is potassium deficiency. The arguments of the expert is published in the newspaper Express.
According to Andrew Thornber, potassium is a key substance for many processes in the body. It supports proper functioning of heart, nerves, muscles, digestive system and kidneys. The element is also important for bowel movement. If it is lacking the diet, the colon will not work properly, which can lead to constipation or other problems with the intestines. In this connection one should not ignore these problems. Other signs of deficiency To are: constant fatigue, tiredness, even mild activity, palpitations, muscle cramps and pain, the stiffness, tingling and numbness in different parts of the body, shortness of breath, frequent mood swings. In some cases, it is not excluded fainting.
According to dietary recommendations in adults aged 19 to 64 years need 3500 mg of potassium a day. Among the recommended containing foods: potatoes (any kind of cooking), beans, leafy greens, orange juice, milk and its derivatives, banana, mango, raisins and kiwi. Andrew Thornber also advises to consult a specialist for advice on the use of multivitamins. It is understood that the overabundance of important substances can lead to serious health problems.