The doctor called the rules for the preservation of men’s health
The doctor-sexologist Alexander Poleev told how to save and extend men’s health. He advised a number of rules that must be followed.
The medic explained that men are important to take care of your overall health, lead active lifestyles, right and helpful to eat. In order to prevent the deterioration of the synthesis of the hormone testosterone, the doctor advised to minimize the consumption of sausage, sour cream and fatty foods. It is important to include in your diet seafood, as they contain huge amount of protein necessary for good sexual shape. Sexologist emphasized that fish is best eaten with fruits and vegetables, also be sure to consume at least 400 grams of greens per day. Is to drink less strong tea and coffee, because these drinks are loaded nervous and cardiovascular systems.
An important component testosterone levels is sports. The doctor said that reasonable work with “iron”, walking, running and swimming help maintain men’s health and do not overload the body. In addition, the expert recommends to be examined by a doctor to observe hygiene and maintain a regular sex life. You can also consume dietary supplements to increase potency, for confidence men.