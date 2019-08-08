The doctor called the three main harbinger of sudden cardiac arrest
Dr. Alexander Myasnikov told about the reasons of sudden cardiac arrest, highlighting the three main harbinger of this event. According to the expert, such a death can never be considered completely unexpected, as there are signs pointing out the danger.
The first factor sudden cardiac arrest is the age and genetic predisposition. At risk are most often men aged 50 years and older. Special attention needs to be people who have family there are cases of such deaths.
If a person feels chest pain for a long time, and cannot breathe normally, he should call an ambulance and not to take risks. Thus it is necessary to correctly take medications to reduce blood pressure, otherwise it can cause coronary artery disease, atherosclerosis, thromboembolism and stroke. Dr. Alexander Myasnikov said, often the death record in the early morning and in the afternoon.
The danger points, and sudden fainting. It usually takes an hour to death, because you need to respond immediately to important signal. Specialist notes, those at greatest risk are people with bad habits. Smoking and alcohol have harmful effects on the cardiovascular system. To avoid a heart attack will also allow control of the sugar levels in the body and cholesterol.