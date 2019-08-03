The doctor debunked the use of a popular cold medicine

August 3, 2019 | Health
What drugs are absolutely useless and even harmful in the treatment of colds or influenza, said Irina Dobretsova, is a General practitioner.

Врач развенчал пользу популярного лекарства от простуды

The medic stressed that the most useless drugs in this case are any adjuvants and immunomodulators. According to the expert, cases when the immune system is actually weakened area is quite limited and this fact has long been proven. Dobretsov explained that ache for weeks for a person absolutely fine — this time is enough for the body coped with the disease.
If we talk about the antibiotics, the physician advised him to contact them only in a pinch. Dobretsova said that antibiotics is not a panacea, but it is a harmful drug.

So, the doctor told me what medicine is useless when SARS and the common cold.

