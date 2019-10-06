The doctor explained, why don’t need to eat watermelon seeds and rind
Endocrinologist Alexey Kalintsev convinced that the flesh of the watermelon is useful, while from eating his pits and peels should be avoided. No good in a watermelon seed and peel, no, he said.
Among advocates of healthy eating popular theory that the gifts of nature – fruits and vegetables – is healthier to eat together with the shell, which according to them, are many valuable micronutrients.
According to Alexei Kalinchev, rind and seeds of watermelon represent a rough fiber that is not absorbed by the body and therefore nothing useful from them, he can’t have.
“It is not necessary to use the watermelon seeds or peel either for cooking or for cleaning the bowel. They do not need to eat,” said the doctor.
Specialist warned that the safe passage of a watermelon seed through the digestive tract it is still possible to count (although they can also contribute to diarrhea and indigestion). But trapped in the body watermelon rind can affect the gastric mucosa like sandpaper and cause very unpleasant symptoms — in particular, the exacerbation of a gastritis.
In addition, said the doctor, “the rind of the watermelon contains a lot of nitrate compounds, and the use of threatening nausea and headaches”.