The doctor from Toronto forged documents and discharged patients accounts for the failure of the service (PHOTO)
July 11, 2019
Provincial police in Ontario have charged a 53-year-old doctor after the investigation of fraud with inflated invoices for payment of services.
According to authorities, Andrew Taylor from Toronto purposely signed accounts with too high amounts for services that were not even provided. Additional information the police did not disclose.
Taylor is charged with fraud over $5,000 and forgery.
A doctor will stand trial next month.