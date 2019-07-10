The doctor gave recommendations high blood pressure a sudden change of weather
How dangerously low atmospheric pressure on human health? According to the physician Ekaterina Ivanova, the main thing to note is the speed with which changes of atmospheric fronts. The doctor told me that if the changed atmospheric pressure lasts longer than two days, the body adapts to it.
“People with a normally functioning cardiovascular system to adapt for the day. People with cardiovascular diseases adapt longer,” — said Ivanov.
The doctor warned that sharp fluctuations in atmospheric pressure especially hard for people with chronic diseases in the first place such changes are dangerous for hypertensive patients.
“High blood pressure in the days of abrupt weather changes and atmospheric pressure need to very carefully monitor medications plus take care of yourself, less loading. But it is just for two days”, — said Ekaterina Ivanova.