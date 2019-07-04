The doctor has advised to drink for stuffy weather
To cope with the unpleasant symptoms arising from hot and sultry weather, can help well-chosen drinks.
Doctor Victoria Savitskaya told about what drinks will help to preserve good health, in spite of the stuffy office and uncomfortable weather.
Water. According to the doctor, in the hot stuffy weather to drink water in small portions constantly throughout the day, without waiting for the emergence of a sense of thirst. Savitskaya said that if in the workplace felt severe fatigue and drowsiness, although it hasn’t even been half a day, most likely the body lacks water. The lack of water directly affects the brain and body, said the doctor.
Juices and salt. In the heat, said Savitskaya, it is better to give up tea and coffee, sugary drinks, and alcohol. It is advised to consume the beverages based on mineral water and fruit juices. This, in particular, the doctor said:
Ayran. The specialist stated that the heat consumption of ayran not only quenches thirst but also hunger. This drink contains a lot of protein, and also vitamins and micro-organisms, stimulates digestion. Consumption perfectly restores the loss of nutrients in the heat due to perspiration.
Fruit drinks and green tea. Unsweetened fruit drinks from fresh berries and chilled green tea can give a feeling of cheerfulness to several hours.