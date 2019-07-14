The doctor has denied the information about the effect of juice on the development of cancer
Recent studies have shown that just one glass of orange juice a day can increase the risk of developing cancer. In this connection Dr. Robert LeFever spoke about this, considering that there’s not much to rely on “scientific facts” that are constantly refuted.
According to Robert LeFever, orange juice had joined the list of precipitating factors for oncological diseases, including deodorants, overdone toast.
“Just suppose, which is 18% increased risk of developing cancer due to the fact that you are doing something or not. For the patient, sitting with me, the probability is either 100% or 0%. I would advise not to trust the results of the research. “Scientific facts” as a rule, remain true for about five years. Then someone discovers that a basic understanding of the problem was a drawback. Again and again conclusions would contradict each other,” notes Robert LeFever.
In the example the doctor leading the study, which showed that a chemical contained in red wine, may reduce the risk of colon cancer. Many people have realized it’s not quite right, as any alcohol actually increases the likelihood of cancer, that may outweigh any potential benefits. As for the arguments concerning the dangers of drinking orange juice, ten grams of sugar a day is not necessarily directly associated with the malignancy. It is not proven whether this effect of increasing body weight from food and drink sugary drinks.
“Don’t smoke, be active, give preference to a balanced diet and don’t sunbathe without sunscreen. All this prevents the risk of cancer. So drink a glass of orange juice and worry about something else,” concluded the doctor.