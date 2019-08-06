The doctor: how effective are ointments, vitamins, antibiotics and SARS?
General practitioner Irina Dobretsova said what drugs do not have the expected therapeutic properties.
According to Dobretsova, the most useless in its efficacy in the treatment of colds and acute respiratory viral infections are immunomodulators and Immunostimulants.
Irina Dobretsov noted that the cases when the background of respiratory infections is greatly reduced the activity of the immune system, is rare. For the body of an ordinary person to hurt 7 and 8 days is perfectly normal, its defenses do not require any special reinforcements in the form of some medicines and stimulators of immunity.
As for vitamins, it is really effective in promoting health can be vitamin D, the doctor said.
“But just to buy and drink vitamins I would not recommend. To know your rate, you must pass a blood test for vitamin D,” said the expert.
Speaking of antibiotics, Irina Dobretsov noted that these drugs are “a lot of people taking uncontrolled” and the doctors faced a serious problem of resistance to them. Also, said the doctor, taking too large quantities of non-steroid funds, using them in local pain. But the side effects of these drugs can cause stomach ulcers and kidney failure.
The doctor also expressed his opinion about the effectiveness of the ointmentswhich are often used in different muscle injuries. Dobretsova said that “all these ointments, lotions and injections is a useless thing until you include your muscles.” The maintenance of muscle tone, loads, according to the doctor, are more healthy than the uncontrolled use of funds.