The doctor listed five useless medical procedures
Dr. Alexander Myasnikov said, in medicine often use five procedures that are useless. According to the specialist, the person should not expect any real effect from these manipulations.
Medical workers have noticed after the collapse of the USSR in medicine began to practice methods of treating patients who in the current situation can not be called effective. Professional notes, to some extent they are useful if used within physiotherapy, but to expect deliverance from disease is not worth it. The first inefficient procedure, he called the gerudoterapiya. Leech therapy long ago could not provide the desired effect compared to modern drugs, and in addition, there is a danger of blood poisoning. The second medic put pressure on the banks and capsicum plasters, which are used for rehabilitation when complications, but to eliminate the cause of the disease can not. Use a dropper to improve cerebral circulation is also not the best solution. This means effective in intensive care, when you need to immediately get the effect in ordinary cases it is better to take the appropriate drug.
Category Spa, not a medicine Alexander Myasnikov took water and mud. In number proved ineffective micropolarization, chromotherapy and electrophoresis. The expert is convinced, people are returning to these procedures instead of having to change the way of life and thinking.