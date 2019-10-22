The doctor listed the main causes of back pain
If there are such problems should not self-medicate.
The doctors shared information on diseases of the back and talked about what to do in order to get rid of unwanted diseases.
When a person feels pain different types of back he immediately thinks he has some back problems. However, this is not always the case. Back pain can indicate problems with the parts of the human body. For example, a bad back, in many cases, says heart problems, or disruptions of the gastrointestinal tract.
The doctor listed the main causes of back pain
Self-treatment of such problems, physicians do not recommend as it is quite often, can aggravate the situation. This may be due to the fact that a person may incorrectly identify the type of pain. After all, under different circumstances require different types of treatment — one kind of pain need a massage, while the other requires warming. To identify the disease can only specialist, so any unpleasant sensation in the back, should go to the doctors.
Pain have different sources:
• Primary, which are caused by changes in the muscles or in the spine.
• Secondary, which are due to inflammation and injury.
Lasting pain as well different times:
• Acute, which undergo not more than six months.
• Subacute — they don’t last more than 12 weeks.
• Chronic, which lasts 12 weeks or longer period of time.