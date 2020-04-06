The doctor of football club “Reims” has committed suicide after Contracting coronavirus
April 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Bernard Gonzalez
The doctor of the club the Ligue 1 “Reims” Bernard Gonzales committed suicide in his house, according to Le Parisien.
60-year-old Gonzalez was suffering from coronavirus. He was in isolation with his wife, who was also infected.
The mayor of Reims, Arnaud Robin commented on the incident, but did not disclose details of a suicide note
“I’m shocked by this news. Talked to him last week, Bernard never touched on this topic. I’m sorry – it was a very good man, devoted to his work”.
Two-time champion of France before the suspension of League 1 was the fifth place in the standings.