The doctor pointed to the useless medical tests
The doctor-the therapist Irina Ufimtseva told in the media about those medical test, without which you can easily do, because their practical use is controversial, or too small.
So, said the doctor, you can safely abandon the analysis on the leptin hormone, the imbalance of which is associated with a heightened sense of hunger, overeating and obesity. According to Irina Ufimtseva, this analysis is of no use, because if a person overeats and fuller, and so indicates that the hormone balance is disturbed.
Another useless analysis according to the doctor is the analysis of the level of cortisol. Such analysis is often carried out to women preparing for IVF. Ufimtseva pointed to the fact that a violation of cortisol can even cause a little excitement. Therefore, she says, to check the cortisol much sense.
In addition the doctor attributed to the optional test for detection of tumor marker CA125. This analysis does not allow to ascertain the presence of ovarian cancer or the results associated with other abnormalities in the body, said the expert.
Also, says Irina Ufimtseva, there is no need to conduct tests for antibodies to the Epstein-Barr, cytomegalovirus and Helicobacter pylori. In addition she advised not to conduct re-analysis for antibodies to thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH). All of these activities – in fact, a waste of resources.
In addition, the doctor recommends not to take regular analysis for insulin and C-peptide – it is enough to pass once. Excessive analysis specialist called test Beta-Cross laps and osteocalcin. It is conducted in cases of suspected osteoporosis, but the test does not give a precise answer about the presence of the disease, said the therapist.