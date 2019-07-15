The doctor recommended high blood pressure smell of coffee
Nutritionist Anna Belousova recommended high blood pressure a special way to use coffee. In order to quickly Wake up and cheer up, the doctor advises to smell the freshly ground grain of the coffee tree.
Therapist Anna Belousova believes that high blood pressure and those suffering from heart disease, do not deny yourself the pleasure to inhale the pleasant aroma of coffee. The expert is sure that the stimulating effects of caffeine can experience for yourself not only drinking but also smelling freshly ground beans.
The nutritionist advises to fill the container with a lid, freshly ground coffee with citrus zest and cinnamon to use this “natural flavor” in the morning or in moments when you need to quickly Wake up. When you open the jars, the aroma will fill the room and, acting on the receptors, would give the same effect as the use of invigorating drink. This way you can avoid the extra dose of caffeine in the body and its negative influence on the condition of the teeth, while taking advantage of its stimulant effect on the brain.