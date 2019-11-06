The doctor reminded about the terrible effects of polio and importance of vaccination
Poliovirus is usually spread from person to person through infected feces entering the mouth. It can also spread by food or water containing human feces and less commonly from infected saliva. Infected can spread the disease for six weeks even if symptoms are absent. Polio can be diagnosed by detecting the virus in the feces or detecting antibodies against it in blood. The disease occurs only in humans.
Polio had existed for thousands of years. Even in ancient art, you can find paintings depicting people affected by this terrible disease. The virus that causes it was first identified in 1908 by the Austrian immunologist Karl Landsteiner. Major outbreaks began to occur at the end of the 19th century in Europe and the United States.
The first vaccine against polio was developed in the 1950s by Jonas Salk. In 2013, the world health organization hoped that the efforts of vaccination and early detection of cases will lead to the global elimination of the disease by 2018. However, to do this, unfortunately, failed.