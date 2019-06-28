The doctor replied to the most awkward female questions
Consultant in reproductive medicine Larisa Corda spoke about vaginal problems and signs. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
One of the reasons for discomfort in intimate place is contact dermatitis, which is a type of eczema caused by a reaction to a stimulus. Predisposing factors include using the wrong soap powder residue on underwear, lack of hygiene, douching, increased perspiration, sanitary napkins, urine in my underwear and the sperm of the partner. Another common culprit of the appearance of vaginal acne is folliculitis, which is characterized by infection and inflammation of hair follicles. The triggers are the use of razor, ingrown hair, sock tight clothing, sweat, cuts.
In the same list inverted acne — acne in the chronic form, characterized by secondary inflammation. Is an inflammatory skin disease that affects the sweat glands in the lower abdomen and under Breasts. To identify the status by ulcers. Molluscum contagiosum is a viral infection associated with lesions that occur anywhere on the body, including the vagina. Recognized by the appearance of small growths white.
Genital warts is a small, flesh-colored lumps that are caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV). Caused by the herpes simplex virus, genital — may cause spots that are painful or itchy, leading to an infected partner. Bartholin’s glands are located on both sides of the intimate area. Sometimes they are blocked, leading to the formation of cysts, which shows up in swelling. Varicose veins of the vagina is identified by swollen veins around the vulva, with irritation and some bruising of the delicate places.