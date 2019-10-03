The doctor said that in some situations antibiotics may harm the health
Specialist Andrew Tyazhelnikov said that when the use of antibiotics is harmful for the health. This situation, according to the doctor, is antibiotic treatment of the virus, particularly SARS.
Tyazhelnikov stressed that antibiotics are used for diseases caused by microbes. These drugs deprive penetrated into the body germs the possibility of division and movement. For viruses that do not have cell walls and reproduce only in other cells, the antibiotics can not influence.
“Treatment with antibiotics of the virus, in particular SARS, is meaningless, and in some cases may even be hazardous to health. Antibiotics have serious side effects, including the inhibition of the function of the liver and kidneys, allergic reactions, impaired immune system,” warned Andrew Tyazhelnikov.
He stressed that to self-medicate using these drugs do not drugs should be administered exclusively by the doctor. Tyazhelnikov reminded that inadequate example of antibiotics can cause imbalance of the microflora of the stomach and of the mucous membranes in the body and promotes the emergence of resistant to these drugs infections.