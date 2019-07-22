The doctor said the reasons for excess weight
Renowned doctor Alexander Myasnikov told about the main factors leading to weight gain and hindering weight loss.
Dr. butcher said: the obesity epidemic, which is observed today in the world of the disease are the cause of only 1% of cases. Basically, the factors contributing to the emergence and development of excess weight in people are their own actions and habits.
Active food with low physical activity. According to Myasnikov, the evolutionary human body is “programmed” to gain weight, but this program assumes a heavy supply of food and a lot of physical effort, and possible starvation. Therefore, he said, modern people should seriously limit their power and try to move more.
Genes. The factor of hereditary predisposition to excess weight is triggered in 20% of all cases of fullness, said Alexander Myasnikov. At the same time, the doctor noticed that the “wrong” genetics of man does not necessarily doomed to be fat. Because of genes it probably will be harder to lose weight.
Medication. Among drugs under the influence of which can grow overweight, butchers allocates antipsychotics (clozapine and risperidone), which can cause weight gain to 20 pounds, antidepressants, diabetes medications, beta-blockers, steroids and Allergy medications (cyproheptadine).
The lack of sleep. Dr. butcher reported that in conditions when a person sleeps less than seven hours, changes to hormonal system, resulting in starting the growth of excess weight.
The microbiome of the intestine. Butchers stressed that the well-being of the microbiome is important for the absorption of minerals from food. The state of the microbiome may be degraded due to various factors (e.g., antibiotics in childhood), the person will receive less essential for immunity and active metabolic elements.
“Thyroid disease can also be causes of excess weight. Weight it is often accompanied by the deterioration of hair, skin and nails, apathy and drowsiness. In children, the weight can be increased by the lag in growth due to Cushing’s syndrome,” added the doctor.