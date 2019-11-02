The doctor said, who would want to abandon the eggs
People with allergies to chicken protein and suffering from high cholesterol in the blood need to give up eating eggs. Warned about this dietitian Elena Solomatina.
On the pages of Newspapers the specialist told that chicken eggs are among the allergic products. According Solomatina, in this regard, eggs are not inferior to known allergens such as strawberries and peanuts. The most potent are raw eggs.
The doctor stressed that “people who have chicken Allergy is severe, causing an anaphylactic reaction, angioedema, generalized skin reactions, eggs are categorically contraindicated”.
In addition, eggs are an important dietary source of cholesterol is not need to eat for people with high blood cholesterol, he said. In a healthy person the product has no negative action.
Elena Solomatina considers that eggs don’t need to eat people with pancreatitis tense, and with great caution to use in diseases of the liver and gallbladder. The dietician explained that the yolk has choleretic effect and can provoke the aggravation of gallstone disease.
Gastritis and heartburn to eat eggs should not be in the evening shortly before bedtime. Eggs can provoke reflux, where acid from the stomach enters the esophagus, causing unpleasant and painful symptoms.
Also, the expert reminded about the dangers of eggs for small children.
“It is impossible to give whole eggs in under one year of age. A small child can eat only a quarter of the yolk protein until one year of age are strictly forbidden”, — said the doctor.