The doctor shared his opinion on the remedies for heartburn
According to the doctor, heartburn is a big problem — sooner or later it can lead to cancer.
Cardiologist Alexander Myasnikov shared professional opinion on the remedies for heartburn.
“It is believed that a large amount of soda causes the kidneys to work better to withdraw gases from the body. Supposedly, the gas comes out — getting better. But in fact, heartburn should be treated differently,” said Alexander Myasnikov.
According to the expert, you first need to identify the source of heartburn. If provoking her increased acidity is the result of a infection which is brought into the stomach the problem resolve with antibiotics – for example, by means of “Omeprazole”.
In this case, will help any medication whose name ends with “prosol”, said the doctor. At the same time, the butchers advised to remember about the drugs side effects.