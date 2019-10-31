The doctor spoke about the consumption of eggs
Eggs are one of the main sources of cholesterol in our diet. However, noted Dr. butcher, cholesterol is vital for the human body because it participates in the formation of hormones, cell membranes and other structures.
The doctor said that 20 percent of the body needs cholesterol, partly produced by the liver, we should get outside. Its suppliers – products containing fat. But in foods such as sausage, processed untrimmed dairy products like ice cream and margarine, and products with TRANS fats contains “bad cholesterol. The consumption of these foods must be minimized.
With regard to the consumption of eggs, Alexander Myasnikov said about the study of the international community nutritionists 2014. In the course of this work, the researchers studied the health indicators among fans of chicken eggs: 1.5 million people consumed three eggs per day over a number of years. Their status compared with the health of people who ate eggs or ate them occasionally. The results showed that the “already” did not differ from their opponents nor by the number of infarcts, neither on lipid profile and cholesterol.
Doctor butcher concluded that “it is harmful to eat more than three eggs, but not a week and a day.” He also noticed that the eggs do not harm the liver, and that the brightness of the yolk does not affect the usefulness of the product.
Minus eggs: when they are used there is a risk of Contracting Salmonella: Salmonella bacteria live in one of the 20 thousand chicken eggs. To purchase the eggs should be fresh as possible, said the doctor.