The doctor spoke about the effect of seawater on the human body
Seawater affects the nervous and vascular systems of the human body affects the condition of the teeth and the thyroid gland, said the expert.
Physician-Methodist Alexander Goryachev said about the effect of bathing in sea water. According to the physician, such bathing enriches the body with oxygen, reduce the pressure.
“Swimming in the sea is a kind of gymnastics for vessels: as the water temperature is below body temperature, blood vessels constrict and dilate. The sea waves provide the effect of a light massage, reduce the pressure,” — said the expert.
Added Goryachev, thanks to the vibration and the specific sound of the waves weakened the load on the nervous system, “rest” head, disappears psychological stress. In addition found in sea water iodine activates the brain, improves memory, promotes stable work of the thyroid gland.
“Especially useful in sea water for people who suffer from chronic ENT diseases and frequent colds. In addition, sea water cleanses the skin, helps with eczema and psoriasis,” said the doctor.
In addition, clean water water with a depth of not less than two meters, ideal for gargling, mouth, nose. Yet it can easily replace toothpaste and even whitens teeth. The doctor advises to warm the water to 37 degrees.