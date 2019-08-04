The doctor suggested how to cope with poor health in the heat
Proven tools.
Swipe with ammonia, massage, a bottle of cold water, doctor Victoria Savitskaya said that these tools help to cope with poor health in the heat.
According to him, in the hot and humid weather significantly increases the risk of exacerbation of chronic diseases, and possible asthma attacks and migraines.
“If you suddenly felt dizzy, black eyes, was vomiting, it’s probably an attack of dystonia, manifested in the form of unpleasant bodily sensations,” said the doctor.
Specialist gave some tips on how to cope with the problem of poor health in hot weather.
To move into the shade and sit down. The first thing you need to find a shaded area with the possibility to sit down. Feeling the relief, it is helpful to drink water in small SIPS.
Swipe with ammonia. With the existing tendency to poor health in hot weather, the doctor advises to always carry napkins with ammonia. At the first signs of nausea, such wipes should be wiped with a whisky and hold the nose at a distance of 10-15 centimeters.
Wet towel or ice. If in the heat “rebelled” pressure, according to Victoria Savitskaya calm it can help a wet towel or ice cubes. You need to lie down, his head a wet towel and wipe them whiskey. Whiskey can be treated with ice.
Massage. For better health you need much to massage the point under your nose, and simultaneously two points in the corners of the eyebrows at the bridge of the nose and two dots on the back of the head in the boundary area of hair growth from the two sides of the spine.