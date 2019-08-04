The doctor suggested, talking about excessive swelling
What you should pay attention.
Swelling of the legs or face most people mistakenly believe, a sign that it was the day before I had drunk too much liquids. But this is absolutely not true.
Swelling often indicates a lack of fluid as the body tries to replenish stocks and to protect themselves in case you’ll restrict for it much-needed moisture. Often, the swelling associated with excessive alcohol consumption, do not forget that in this way the body can signal something about the development of serious diseases and inflammatory processes.
“Often such problems — vascular-lymphatic origin. At elevated temperatures we always want to drink, but less fluid is excreted from the body. In the end, and the lymph outflow is less, therefore, the fluid stagnates in the body. In women this problem is amplified in the second phase of the cycle, cause excessive swelling can also cause varicose veins and venous insufficiency”, — said the medic.
Make sure that during the day the body enough clean water. Try to eat less fried, smoked and salty dishes. After dinner, late at night, lie down for 20 minutes with elevated on a pillow legs. Morning is good to take a cold shower and drink the chilled chamomile tea.
“Resolves” the swelling and tea with a cowberry leaf. Prevention is the course of salt baths, and vegetable and fruit diet.