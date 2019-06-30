The doctor told how really harmful cigarettes
Three out of five smokers die from diseases related to Smoking. But the main reason is not the nicotine and tar that are released when burned.
“The first thing you need to know a large part of the harm of cigarettes is not nicotine, but combustion products,” — said Dr. Neil Benowitz. He is head of the Department of clinical pharmacology at the University of California at San Francisco and is studying nicotine for more than 40 years.
Despite toxicity at high doses, nicotine can have a positive effect on memory. For example, studies have shown that the use of nicotine chewing gum positively enhances short-term memory.
Other studies indicate that nicotine reduces the likelihood of developing Parkinson’s disease, and reduces stress and anxiety, stabilizes mood.
“In this context, the nicotine can even be used as a medicine for certain categories of patients,” says Lynn Kozlowski, Professor of public health and behavior health at the University at Buffalo (USA).
At the same time, as pointed out in the Center for control and prevention of diseases, nicotine carries major risks especially for children. We are talking about addiction, and about the likelihood of nicotine poisoning.
“Besides the effect on health of new products containing nicotine such as electronic cigarettes, are not yet fully understood. In particular, there remain risks of use-nicotine products during pregnancy. Because nicotine causes an increase of adrenaline levels in the blood are the risks of heart disease,” recalls Dr. Benowitz.
Although experts indicate that some nikotinsoderzhaschie drugs can be a safer alternative to cigarettes, it is best to completely abandon them or use those goods, where nicotine containing less.
“If you have a tendency to use so-called system of delivering nicotine into the body, it is better and safer to use products that do not involve burning tobacco. But “safer” does not mean “completely safe”. Of course the safest option for the health of completely to give up Smoking, or alternative products containing nicotine”, says Professor Lynn Kozlowski.